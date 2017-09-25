India key export base for auto firms

India is evolving into one of the top global export bases of certain car models made by multinational automobile companies. This is true in case of bigger models, too, and not only in small cars, considered a speciality of the Indian auto industry. The trend is increasingly visible among global brands. Take the case of Germany’s Volkswagen. The Vento is produced only in India and Russia. And, India is the larger of the two. “In 2016 calendar year, Volkswagen India produced 83,000 Vento cars, against Russia’s 60,000. Russia is also primarily producing ...