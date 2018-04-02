India one of our healthiest markets, says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

chief executive is committed to investing further in the but also keeping a sharp eye on "eventual profitability", as the US-based cab aggregator ramps up operations in the country.

Speaking to PTI, Khosrowshahi said India is already among the top three markets (besides the US and Latin America) for and accounts for 10 per cent of its trips globally.



"For me, India is a core market that we are going to really focus on going forward. I'm really excited by the opportunity ahead for in India in the years to come," he said.

"I can tell you that India is a key component of our growth plan. In fact, it is one of our healthiest markets in terms of growth rates. We have over 3 lakh active drivers and we currently do over 10 million weekly trips. We think, we can increase that by 5X or 10X over the next 10 years," Khosrowshahi added.

Khosrowshahi emphasised that this expansion will require investment, "but as you mature, you also want to combine that investment with eventual profitability".

"We think we're on a good road there, we just don't have a specific timeline in mind (for hitting profits). If anything, we're leaning forward in India," he said, adding that the company is confident about its competitive position in India.

has been pumping in substantial funds to fuel its growth in India. In 2015, announced an investment of $ 1 billion in the country to expand its services. It has also set up a response and support centre in Hyderabad with an investment of $ 50 million.

Asked about a merger with was on the cards, Khosrowshahi said the company will "look at any deals that can add value to its partners and shareholders, but we believe in controlling our own destiny in India".

There have been reports about and rival joining forces in the The speculations got stronger after SoftBank - an investor in - joined as an investor committing over $ 1 billion. Apart from India, the two now also compete in the Australian market with recently launching its services in Perth and Sydney.

According to sources, the two have help multiple rounds of discussions, including one just before Khosrowshahi's visit in February this year but the two parties are yet to strike a deal. Both, and have declined to comment on whether the two are engaged in merger discussions.

An spokesperson said the company is always actively looking for opportunities for expansion of its footprint. " will always be an active and integral part for decades to come. SoftBank and all other investors are committed in realising this ambition," the spokesperson had added.

Last week, announced a deal to sell its Southeast Asian operations to rival for a 27.5 per cent stake in the combined entity. Prior to the deal, exited two markets -- China and Russia.

Talking about the challenges in the Indian market, Khosrowshahi said the company needs to do more to get the app working for all Indians.

"Outside the US, we know that many riders have lower-end devices and are in areas with poor networks. Historically, we've not done a great job building for riders with those needs. That is changing, and we are committed to doing more," he added.

The top executive, who took over the reins of in August last year, said the company is investing heavily in research and resources in the to build solutions for the local market.

He cited the example of 'Call to Ride', a feature being piloted in Pune that lets people make a voice call to book rides (instead of the usual practice of booking rides through the app) from popular locations by providing a code displayed on a sign at a booking point. The company is also actively exploring use of electric vehicles in India on its platform, he added.