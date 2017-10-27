India beats US as world's 2nd-largest smartphone market. Here's why

India has overtaken the USA as the second-largest during July-September as shipments touched a record high of 40 million units, said Singapore-based analyst firm Canalys. According to a recent report, after a wobble in June quarter, the country’s recovered quickly, with shipments growing 23 per cent year-on-year in September.

“This growth comes as a relief to the smartphone industry. Doubts about India’s market potential are clearly dispelled by this result,” said Canalys research analyst Ishan Dutt. “There are close to 100 mobile device brands sold in India, with more vendors arriving every quarter. In addition, India has one of the most complex channel landscapes, but with low barriers to entry. Growth will continue. Low smartphone penetration and the explosion of LTE are the main drivers," the analyst added.

Despite posting excellent results, the market continues to remain dominated by the top five vendors -- Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and -- now accounting for 75 per cent of total shipments in the country. shipped 9.4 million smartphones, almost 30 per cent more than in September quarter last year. Second-placed increased shipments by over 290 per cent to 9.2 million units.

“Xiaomi’s growth is a clear example of how a successful online brand can effectively enter the offline market while maintaining low overheads,” said Canalys analyst Rushabh Doshi. “But focuses on the low end. It struggles in the mid-range (devices priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 [US$230 and US$310]), where Samsung, and are particularly strong. Nevertheless, we predict that Xiaomi’s continued go-to-market innovations will allow it to overtake within a couple of quarters.”

Incidentally, during the quarter, closed in on market leader Samsung, which is now ahead by only half a percentage point market share, according to Counterpoint Research.

Canalys further said: "Apple began local production in India earlier this year, and its iPhone shipments more than doubled to 900,000 units in September quarter 2017 compared with last year - impressive growth in a market that is skewed toward low-end "