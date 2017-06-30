India part of Amazon's annual day of deals

Marketplace biggie Prime, which has a chunk of members in India, on Thursday announced that the country would be part of the global “Prime Day” to be held on July 11.

This is the first time the annual event, meant exclusively for Prime members, is being brought to India.

Similar to Chinese giant Alibaba’s Singles’ Day sale, Prime’s would be a 30-hour deal shopping event where consumers will have an exclusive access to over 30 launches from the country’s top brands, including Honor Mobile Phones, IFB, LG, Sharp, ASICS and Puma, among others. Prime Day has been expanded to 13 countries this year, including the US, the UK, Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.

“Prime is our flagship programme, which brings to members the best of with unlimited free fast delivery, ad-free video streaming, exclusive selection and deals, among others. We are humbled by the tremendous response to Prime since its launch less than a year ago. We are thrilled to bring Prime Day to India, curating a special experience for our members with 30 hours of exclusive shopping and new streaming content,” Amit Agarwal, senior vice-president and country head, India, said.

While India has never officially given out the number of its Prime membership base, industry sources peg it at around 10 million. Globally, is hosting this event for the third time. In the US, Prime Day event has been quite a success.

The company is capitalising on all its offerings and trying to promote new verticals such as Pay. “Members topping up their balance starting June 29 will get extra 20 per cent cashback up to Rs 200. Also, all Prime members who shop will get assured offers worth Rs 1,100 from MakeMyTrip, BookMyShow and Swiggy.com. Customers using HDFC Bank debit and credit cards can avail a 15 per cent cashback of up to Rs 2,000 on a minimum purchase of Rs 5,000,” it said.