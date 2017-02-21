India's big IT cos ganged up to keep freshers' salary low: Mohandas Pai

Against offers of Rs 2.25 lakh per annum two decades ago, they have risen only to Rs 3.5 lakh now

India's big IT services have ganged up to keep salary of low taking advantage of oversupply of software engineers at the entry level, says industry veteran T V



"That's the problem with (industry). is not paying its well. And in fact, big are coming together talking to each other not to increase their salary," he told PTI.



Reports indicate that as against offers of Rs 2.25 lakh per annum that used to go out for two decades ago, they have risen only to Rs 3.5 lakh now, which suggests a massive decrease in real wages from an inflation-adjusted perspective.



Pai, who served as Chief Financial Officer at Bengaluru-headquartered IT major Ltd from 1994 to 2006, said it's a very sad fact that big are talking to each other not to increase freshers' salaries.



"It's not a good sign for the industry. They must break away. That too big services Services talk to each other, not a good sign, they must break away from this," he said.



Pai, currently Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services and Aarin Capital, said the IT must increase freshers' salaries, and reduce "top" people's compensation.



"Because if we don't increase salaries, good people (bright talent) will not come," he said.



According to him, now, majority of people who join the IT services come from tier-2 colleges who no doubt are "smart people."



"But we need people from tier-1 colleges also to come. So, it's a big, big challenge; they have to increase payment to too," he said.



Pai, who was head of infrastructure, administration, human resources, facilities and education and research at from 2006 to 2011, said the practice of top IT services talking to each other not to raise freshers' salaries has been going on for past 7-8 years.



"They are not raising because there is surplus capacity. People are desperate for jobs. That's why in one to three years, there is high attrition (young engineers leave within three years). The high attrition is because people are unhappy with payment (salary)," he said.

