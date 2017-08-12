India's digital shift to be evolutionary, not revolutionary: Nigel Portwood

Oxford University Press (OUP), world’s largest university press, recently reported double-digit growth (11 per cent) in sales from emerging markets, largely driven by China and India. In an e-mail interaction, Nigel Portwood, global chief executive of OUP, shares with Sudipto Dey plans to step up investment in R&D, digitisation and the online teacher-training programme. Edited excerpts: What have the key growth drivers in India been? OUP has been present in India for the last 105 years and its operations span school, higher education and academic streams. OUP’s ...