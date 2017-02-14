India's fruits exports jump up by 40% thanks to entry of large corporates

Triggered by a sharp increase in production led by grapes, India's exports of fresh fruits jumped by a staggering 40 per cent in the first nine months of the current financial year on account of a sharp decline in this seasonal fruit in competing countries.

Data compiled by Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed India's fresh fruits exports jumped to 487,441 tonnes ($403 million) for the period between April and December 2016 as compared to 348,675 tonnes ($335 million) in the corresponding quarter last year.

The sharp increase in India's fresh fruits exports can be largely attributed to the entry of large corporates that have provided special attention on the entire eco-system of fruits, including seeding, field preparations, planting, re-planting, time of harvesting, post harvest management and marketing. Apart from that, most corporates have adopted due care on farm advisory for ensured income for farmers at different levels of crop care. With deep pockets, the entry of large corporates in fruits management has helped India to stand in line with the developed world with the best quality of produce.

"As far as the continuity of white seedless is concerned, India has emerged as the most reliable source as well as a business partner for the European Union. Over the years, Indian growers have relentlessly worked on improving the hygiene factors, food safety and quality of the Because of the reliable service, our country's export volumes have been growing year on year. Ltd has been at the forefront because of our ability to deliver high volumes with their required specifications consistently. The markets look favourable this year as well; area registered for exports has gone up. We have also seen an increase in the number of farmers approaching us for farm advisory in cultivating exportable Our estimate is that the containers exported from India to Europe would go up by 5-10 per cent compared to last year," said Ashok Sharma, chief executive officer, Ltd, an agri arm of India's auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

like not only provide advisory to farmers but also help increase farmers' income through skilful marketing of their produce.

Meanwhile, the first advanced estimates of the Ministry of Agriculture forecast India's grape output to set a new record of 2.64 million tonnes for 2016-17, compared to 2.59 million tonnes last year, on an increased acreage to 123,000 ha this year from 122,000 ha the previous year. Grapes' exports season starts in January and continues till April-end.

"We expect this season to remain very good this year on a bumper production. But, the climate is still crucial for the growth of sucrose (sweetness) in With increasing day temperature, the sucrose content is expected to grow fast which would ultimately help ramp up exports," said Subhash Arve, president, Maharahtra Growers Association.

Apart from grapes, India exports mango to a number of European, American and the West Asia countries. Export of from India are estimated to have jumped by 15-20 per cent so far this season following crop damage in competing countries, including Chile and South Africa. Interestingly, India has also started shipping fruits to China, the market which opened for Indian exporters last year.