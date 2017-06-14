India's herbal revolution in numbers

A few years ago, India's naturals/ occupied a fairly small proportion of India's personal care category due to the absence of significant growth triggers.

But with the emergence of players such as Patanjali, a company co-founded by which has promoted aggressively, the naturals space has grown today, constituting 41 per cent of the $9.2-billion domestic personal care market.

Market research agency says that naturals as a category is growing 2.2 times faster than the non-naturals segment within personal care and could constitute half of the personal care market in the next few years. Non-naturals, on the other hand, will shrink from 59 per cent now to 50 per cent in the next few years.