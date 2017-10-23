India's largest companies cut hiring by 26% in FY17

This report has been updated to correct an error in the earlier version. There had been a net addition of 8,650 employees at Wipro during FY17, and not a cut as indicated erroneously in the earlier version. The error is regretted. The increase in net employees at India’s largest companies slowed down to 80,000 people in the 2016-17 financial year compared with 108,000 people a year earlier. At the end of FY17, a total of 3.27 million people were on the rolls of 241 companies of the BSE 500 index versus 3.19 million at the end of FY16. Data on employee strength was not ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?