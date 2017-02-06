India's tech start-ups to get $100-million boost with new Stellaris fund

Early-stage venture fund Stellaris Venture Partners has completed the first close of its $100 million maiden fund, it announced today. Contributions to the tech-focused firm’s Fund I come from corporates like Infosys, entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and family offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.





The fund – run by former Helion Venture Partners executives Ritesh Banglani, Alok Goyal and Rahul Chowdhri – will focus mostly on series A stage investments to tech business solving India-specific problems. Focus areas include local language online services, technology-led financial inclusion, supply chain networks, machine-learning applications, and global software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses.

A helpful side effect of the investment money is the network built around it – over 50 entrepreneurs and business professionals in India and abroad – who will help identify investments, serve as advisors, and co-invest with the fun.

The network includes Taxiforsure co-founders Raghunandan G and Aprameya Radhakrishna, Indify founder Alok Mittal, Capillary Technologies founder Aneesh Reddy, Helion and Fireside Ventures founder Kanwaljit Singh, and Neeraj Agarwal, India head of the Boston Consulting Group.