India's top five cities by start-up deals

Bengaluru justified its position as India's start-up hub, but only barely

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and the Silicon Valley of India, has attracted the largest number of venture-backed start-up deals compared to any other city in the country over the past five years. Accounting for 30 per cent of the start-up funding deals in the country, Bengaluru justified its position as India’s start-up hub, but only barely. The National Capital Region, having more unicorns than Bengaluru, was at its heels with 29 per cent share, according to a CB Insights Report on Asia Tech Investments. Mumbai came third with 20 per cent share of deals. 

Source: CB Insights — Asia Tech Investment Report

