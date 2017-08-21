India's top five cities by start-up deals

Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka and the Silicon Valley of India, has attracted the largest number of venture-backed deals compared to any other city in the country over the past five years. Accounting for 30 per cent of the funding deals in the country, justified its position as India’s hub, but only barely. The National Capital Region, having more unicorns than Bengaluru, was at its heels with 29 per cent share, according to a CB Insights Report on Asia Tech Investments. came third with 20 per cent share of deals.





Source: CB Insights — Asia Tech Investment Report