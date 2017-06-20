India strikes a chord at Cannes

The hunt for metals (industry parlance for awards) has begun in right earnest for most at the ongoing



With over 50 shortlists across categories such as outdoor, print and publishing, promo and activation, public relations (PR), direct marketing, Glass Lions and Innovation Lions, Indian agencies are hoping to convert at least half of them into awards. Last year, India had taken home 28 metals, making it one of the best years for the country.



Agency executives that Business Standard spoke to said the year has begun on a positive note for the Indian contingent, with the healthcare category, which precedes the mainline festival, giving the country a total of 13 metals and a Grand Prix.



"Typically, shortlists set the stage for the final awards because in a competitive festival such as Cannes, where there are so many countries participating, the only way you can ensure that you are in the race is when your work is shortlisted," says K V Sridhar, founder and chief creative officer, Hyper Collective.



Awards for promo and activation, print and publishing, PR, direct marketing and Glass Lions will be declared on Monday night, making it clear where India stands this year.

Besides 28 metals, India also took home a Grand Prix in healthcare and the 'Healthcare Agency of the Year' award last year. The gold, silver and bronze metals for India last year came in categories such as design, creative effectiveness, promo and activation, film craft, and entertainment categories besides health care, implying the performance was well-rounded, experts said.



While India's entries this year are around 1,200 versus 1,300 last year, the strike rate has been fairly good so far. Four golds, six silvers and three bronze Lions in addition to a Grand Prix in healthcare are already in India's kitty and two Indian agencies — Medulla and McCann Health — figure in the top three healthcare agencies list of the year at the Lions Health awards.



Incidentally, India's lower number of entries at Cannes this year is in keeping with the overall trend visible at the festival this edition, experts said. The total number of entries is down 4.48 per cent to 41,170 versus 43,101 last year. Though client participation has increased, agencies appear to be stepping back.