India to be one of the largest exporters of military hardware: Baba Kalyani

In an interview with Kalyani Group's hard-charging supremo, Babasaheb (Baba) Kalyani, Ajai Shukla gets to know about the future prospects of defence manufacturing in India over a period of 10-15 years. Edited excerpts: Large metals giants, like Krupp in Germany, have traditionally spearheaded the development of national defence industries. Is the Kalyani Group riding on such capabilities? We are the Krupp of India. In fact, two years ago, we beat ThyssenKrupp in their own backyard to become the world’s biggest supplier of metallurgical components. ...