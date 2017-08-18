India to become among attractive destinations for start-ups: Minister

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Shutterstock
India is set to become one of the most attractive destinations for start-ups and businesses in coming years, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

According to the minister, the entrepreneurship potential of Indian youth is now being realised on account of the conducive environment created by the current government.

"Entrepreneurship potential of India which was not being realised (earlier)... Is now being realised. So, that kind of milieu has been provided by the present government," he told reporters on the sidelines of an Assocham conference.

He put it all to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "proactive outreach" behind India's attractiveness, which is not just making foreign investors eye India, but prompting many Indians who went abroad making a comeback.

