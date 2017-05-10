India to have 310 million online gamers by 2021: Google-KPMG report

Increasing and convenient digital payment options will drive the base in the country to more than double to 310 million by 2021, a report by today said.

It also projects that the online gaming in will gain momentum and grow at 20% to $1 billion by 2021, from the current $360 million.

Interestingly, a 22X growth is expected this year in generated by top 100 freemium games over paid apps.

Many app developers follow the 'freemium model' that offers the app for free but players have to pay for using proprietary features, functionality, or purchasing virtual goods.

"With an 117% spike in searches for online games by Indians, it is estimated that the current online gamer base of 120 million gamers in 2016 will grow to 310 million by 2021," the report titled 'Online Gaming in India: 2021' said.

About 75% of the respondents, who were part of the study said they have phones priced below Rs 20,000.

Also, the mix includes casual gamers who prefer more puzzle games as well as heavy gamers, who opt for strategy games.

Young gamers play upto six different games on their devices and there is a strong influence of referrals and peer groups.

The report covered over 3,000 respondents across metros and cities like Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Vishakhapatnam, Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Agartala and Shillong.