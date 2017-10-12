India turns net importer of steel during Apr-Sep

Surging have come back to haunt the domestic industry. The latest figures provided by the Joint Plant Committee (JPC) show that India was a net importer during April-September. During the period, imports of finished steel were up by 20.1 per cent to 4.318 million tonnes over the same period last year.

But more importantly, India was a net importer of finished steel in September, as also cumulatively during April-September, which was not the case till August.

If the figures till August are studied, it can be seen that India was a net importer only for that month, but for the period April-August it had maintained its net exporter status.

Imports exceeded exports during the April-September period by about 534,000 tonnes. Sushim Banerjee, director general of the Institute for Steel Development and Growth, said that hot rolled coils (HRC) were being imported because the reference price for the anti-dumping duty had been breached as the international prices of HRC were now at $570 levels.

The government had imposed anti-dumping duties of $478 and $489 a tonne on hot-rolled alloy and non-alloy coils (HRC) and $561 a tonne on hot rolled steel plates from Indonesia, South Korea, China, Japan, Russia, and Brazil.

When the government had finalised the anti-dumping duties, international HRC prices were hovering at $440 a tonne, he said. Other products being imported were pipes, wire rods, special grade wire rods for auto, and coated sheets used by white goods manufacturers.

On Monday, the Centre imposed the anti-dumping duty on imports of certain steel wire rods from China for five years.

Vikram Amin, executive director, sales & marketing, Essar Steel, said, “Imports of hot-rolled coils would taper off and will settle in within a range,” but expressed concern over the increasing imports of colour-coated sheets.

“These were low-specification, cheap material coming from Vietnam. Vietnam doesn’t produce any HRC, so it is importing from China. So in a way, the law is being circumvented,” he pointed out. There is no anti-dumping duty against Vietnam, but there is against China.

However, it is not just imports that are surging. Thankfully, for the domestic producers, the trend of buoyant exports as seen last year is being maintained. The export of finished steel was up by 60.1 per cent in April-September (4.852 million tonnes) over the same period last year while overall exports in September, at 1.119 million tonnes, were up by 20.8 per cent over August and were up by 70.6 per cent over September last year.

India’s consumption of finished steel saw a growth rate of 4.3 per cent in April-September to 42.883 million tonnes over the same period last year on the back of production for sale and imports. Crude during April-September was 49.74 million tonnes, a growth rate of 4.5 per cent over the same period last year.