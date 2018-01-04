India vs SA: Sony Pictures starts campaign, looks for first win of the year

Sony Pictures Sports Network India (SPSN) is racing down the pitch to promote its first cricket tournament of the year, the India-South Africa (SA) series.

With a promotional campaign called #hisaab 25 saal ka (payback for 25 years) it is looking to keep itself in the reckoning with audiences and advertisers alike even after losing the broadcast rights to the highly lucrative Indian Premier League to rival Star India (now Disney). With nine sponsors and advertising rates ranging between one to six lakh rupees per spot depending upon the format of the game (Test matches, ...