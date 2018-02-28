India will be in step with world on 5G services: Sunil Bharti Mittal

Chairman said on Wednesday that the commercial roll out of services in India will be in sync with other parts of the world.



"India will be in step with the world, as world starts to roll out technology in commercial sense, most likely in 2020 is the time," Mittal told reporters here.



He was replying to a question on Indian telecom industry's readiness and timeline for services roll out.



"I would say real allocation of spectrum is year and half away. We can start with some (spectrum) bands which are there today but eventually the eco-system will develop on the band which gets decided in Sharm el Sheikh in 2019," Mittal said.



Global body International Telecommunications Union, part of United Nations, freezes spectrum for technologies.



The World Radiocommunication Conference of ITU is scheduled to be held in 2019 to freeze spectrum for technology.



Mittal said industry readiness for buying spectrum for services will depend on the price that government fixes for it.



When asked about the timeline that Indian telecom operators want for auctions, Mittal said: "I will not give any date. They (government) can decide on their own. We will take spectrum when we need.