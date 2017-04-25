Indian Bank profit up by 278.39 % in Q4

has reported a 278.39 per cent growth in net profit during the quarter ended March 31, 2017 to Rs 319.40 crore as against Rs 84.49 crore.

The bank is planning to come out with a follow on offer to reduce Government's stake to 70 per cent. The money will also support Indian Bank's growth. Currently government's stake is 85 per cent.

Kishor Kharat, new MD & CEO of attributed the performance to increase to NII which rose by 22 per, funds management, increase in other income by 22-25 per cent.

Total income rose to Rs 4601.88 crore during the quarte from Rs 4512.18 crore.

On way forward, Kharat said that the Bank has set a target to grow total business by 11.5-12 per cent in 2017-18.

The Bank also set a target to bring GNPA to less than five per cent from 7.47 per cent and net NPA to less that 3 per cent from 4.39 per cent.

NIM will be increased to three per cent from 2.6 per cent to 3 per cent in 2017-18, said Kharat.