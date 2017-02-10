Indian biotech start-ups attract $2.8 bn in investments in last 5 years

India has over 3,000 entrepreneurs, one third of whom are women, who have started firms in the past five years and have raised a combined total of $2.8 billion or Rs 18,700 crore in the same period.

These entrepreneurs have formed 1,022 in the period between 2012 and 2016, with the major hubs for firms being Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, according to a report from the Association of Led Enterprises (ABLE).

The numbers are promising for the sector in India, which had identified as a key driver for growth as early as 2012. With over 470 biotech being formed in the last two years alone, the possibility of reaching a goal of 2,000 startups by 2020 seems possible.

ABLE found that of these 1,022 57 per cent of them were working in the field of Bio-pharma, 16 per cent in services, 10 per cent in and 9 per cent in sectors. The report also says that most biotech startups in the country have adopted a combination of products and services offerings.

"While bulk of the have been working with basic biochemical processes, the kind of are on the rise too. Nearly 16 percent of the have showed their activity as research and experimental development," the report said.

With the help of government policy at both a centre and state level along with funds for biotech startups, entrepreneurs in India have begun giving the biotech space a harder look. The ABLE report paints a positive picture for in India, with cutting edge research and development being driven out of these new