Indian companies to see better credit profiles in 2018, says Moody's

Global rating agency Moody's on Wednesday said Indian would see improved credit profiles in 2018 on solid economic and (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) growth.

The obligations for paying back money for foreign bonds maturing over three years was manageable, it said. "Disruptions from (goods & services tax) implementation will diminish and economic activity will recover. We expect that domestic economy will grow at around 7.6 per cent. This will result in higher sales volumes.”

“The new production capacity and benign commodity prices will support growth of 5-6 per cent over the next 12 to 18 months,” said Moody's Vice-President and Senior Analyst Kaustubh Chaubal in a statement.

Saranga Ranasinghe, assistant vice-president and analyst, Moody's, said refinancing needs in 2018 would be manageable for most companies, given their improving access to capital markets and their large cash balances.

However, this outlook is not without some risks. The downside risks include Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth falling below six per cent. Also, commodity prices could weaken, resulting in lower growth.

A slowdown in the pace of reforms and political uncertainty could be another dampener. Higher interest rates brought on by rising inflation and exchange-rate volatility could also result in a tight funding environment, it added.

Upside risks, according to the agency, include a further simplification of and other structural reforms, or an improvement in commodity prices, resulting in higher growth.

Besides, an improvement in asset valuations might provide means to deleverage for some corporate entities.