Indian consumer prefers online chat to talking with call centre exec: Study

A recent study conducted by noted that are showing a preference for automation and non-human interactions with brands.

The research, which was announced at Symposium 2018, outlined areas where businesses could improve to provide delightful customer experiences.

"Delivering great customer experiences is a competitive advantage. With rising internet and technology proliferation, customers have never been more empowered to voice their opinions when their brand experience is bad. The reinforces the role of data and analytics in helping brands to truly understand their customers and work towards delivering incredible experiences across every touch point. At Adobe, we are partnering with Experience Makers across India to ensure they have the technology they need to deliver compelling experiences for customers," said Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, South Asia,

The reveals that consumer expectation scores in India barely cross 50 percent, indicating significant room for brands to improve customer experiences. Bringing down the positive impact of 'experience makers', the overall score is adversely affecting the strong negative impact of 'experience breakers', as consumers in India are fast to penalise brands that fail to execute successfully.

The study underlined interesting generational differences that surface across India. Customer service and lack of information from businesses are still some of the biggest pain-points of consumers. However, the study found that millennials are more likely to vocalise negative experiences with a brand than older consumers who may have given up on expecting anything more.

It was noted that in the 50 years age group, 94 percent respondents were extremely positive about technology's role in improving the quality of life. The Index also found that India's millennials are more interested in personalised services and fully automated interactions, owing to a greater appreciation for saving time.

Further, consumers in India are most impressed by new innovations that help them interact with a brand, and are open to businesses implementing new ways to automate such interactions.

"Lower than other age groups, only 45 percent of people over 50 indicated a preference for human interactions. Clearly, brands need to recognise that consumers in India don't see human interaction as a necessary component to a good experience, especially as they age. Across all age groups, what stands out in the is the propensity of for all things automated," the report noted.

Another important tenet of the Index was brands speaking in one voice across all channels. Inconsistency drives consumers to complain, therefore, it's imperative for brands to provide a consistent message and experience, to cut through the clutter and present a united and consistent front to customers.