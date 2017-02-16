Indian fashion stores look for expansion, US counterparts shut many

While American chains are shutting stores amidst competition from online retailers in the US while Indian chains are reinventing themselves and expanding their operations.

Already this year, Macy's, the largest department store chain of US, said it is closing 68 stores. Legacy brand will also close 42 stores. Once-discount king is closing 108 stores and discount chain Kohl's has already closed 18 stores.

However, Indian chains are scripting a different story. owned has come out with a new version of it and looking to add 15 new stores of HD, which has minimalistic fixtures and an aspirational boutique feel to it.

"The store is designed and specialised to offer an enhanced and a more customised service to shoppers as per international standards.” said Vishnu Prasad, chief executive at

"We have received great response with new HD. We are expecting a 15 to 20 per cent growth," said Prasad.

Shoppers Stop, the largest department store chain, is looking to open four new stores this year and planning to invest Rs 120 crore.

It is working on a 35,000 sq ft model as against its average size of 45,000 sq ft.

In its new stores, as well as renovated stores, it has created designated shop-in-shops for our private brands to provide a luxurious experience, said it's managing director Govind Shrikhande.

It has also designed larger community trial rooms, Shrikhande said.

" We are targeting a seven to eight per cent like for like growth rate in the department store segment," he said.

Landmark group's value chain Max is looking to open 40-45 stores at an investment of Rs 5 crore investment (2.5 crore capex + 2.5 working capital)

Its new stores have latest retail ID — same as that in Dubai. With Omni-channel capabilities in terms of digital displays and WiFi environment. Size of the store remain at 10,000-12,000 sqft.

Vasanth Kumar, executive director of Max, says the country has a huge untapped opportunity, unlike the US.

"Unlike US , India per capita retail space creation is very low and so is organised retail share. Also, 60 per cent of our population is below 30 years who are aspiring," Kumar said.

"Hence as a country, we have a long way to go before getting saturated or stagnated", he said.