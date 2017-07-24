Indian firms' overseas investments down 46% to $1.12 bn in June

by Indian firms abroad plunged by 46 per cent to $1.12 billion in June this year, according to the RBI data.



They had invested $2.07 billion in their overseas ventures in June last year.



In previous month, May 2017, the investment figure stood at $1.26 billion.The made last month were a mix of issuance of guarantees ($370.11 million), loans (178.80 million) and equity ($568.34 million).The prominent investors overseas in June included Indian Oil, investing a combined $284.28 million in a joint venture and fully owned subsidiary in Mayanmar and Singapore respectively.(OVL) invested $118.68 million in a host of joint ventures and fully owned units in various locations.Motherson Sumi System pumped in $89.30 million in a joint venture in the UK.

