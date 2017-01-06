Indian IT firms to report muted Q3 amid technology shifts, Trump Presidency

India's companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, and Technologies are expected see a subdued third quarter ending December, seasonally a weak three months, even as they see business under pressure due to technology shifts.

Pricing pressure on traditional services; slower renewal of projects in the year end and shifts at clients towards digital transformation that require engineers onsite and currency fluctuations are expected to impact the operating margin of these companies in the third quarter.

"The top-tier growth in constant currency to range between -1 per cent and 3.1 per cent on a sequential basis and 6.6 pr cent to 13.1 per cent year-on-year," said brokerage firm in its technology sector preview report.

Even though the Indian Rupee has depreciated against the US dollar by 2.1 per cen on a sequential basis, the impact of depreciation of other currencies are expected to impact the business of these firms, the report pointed out. "On a year-on-year basis, margin movement for tier-I to vary between 130 and 150 basis points," said the report.

In dollar terms, Q3 revenues of three large companies TCS, and are expected to grow 5.25, 5.1 and 4.1 per cent, respectively, year-on-year basis.

For companies like and Tech Mahindra, inorganic growth through acquisitions will help post better numbers in the third quarter. While Wipro's recent buy in the cloud services space Appirio is expected to add over Rs 100 crore ($15 million) in the Q3 revenues, should report a comparatively better quarter with more than 3 per cent growth in constant currency terms quarter-on-quarter, mainly with one-month contribution from Target acquisition.

Industry analysts would keenly watch the commentary and forecast by for the fourth quarter due to the shifts seen in technology trends and policy changes by President-elect Donald Trump, who will take over office later this month.

In his new year letter to employees, chief executive has warned that the disruption from digitisation, automation and would have a bigger impact on than political shifts. He has cautioned that the tidal wave of automation and technology-fuelled transformation could make the traditional obsolete and called on employees to shift their behaviour to adopt to shifts in technology.

"Our path forward is very clear - we need to harness the dual forces of automation and innovation. We must embrace automation to become more productive in the work that we do and with the resulting capacity, focus our attention upwards towards innovation, both for ourselves and our clients. The foundation for all of this is our culture, our values and especially our infrastructure for life-long learning," said Vishal Sikka, chief executive, Infosys.

While the industry is already seeing a tough time with uncertain macroeconomic condition, poor margins in the traditional services business and slower growth digital technology front, any protectionist move in the US by President elect may further hit the revenues of these companies.

Analysts also would weigh the potential impact of the "Protect and Grow American Jobs Act," a bill re-introduced by Republican senators from California Darrell Issa and Scott Peters, early this week, which seeks new eligibility requirements such as increase in salary for H1B visa holder and eliminate the Masters Degree exemption. If the bill is passed, it would have a huge impact on Indian firms, as majority of the employees have bachelor degrees in engineering and computer science.

Investors are already factoring the impact of such move. The IT Index on the Bombay Stock Exchange dipped 2.45 per cent or 257.45 points to close at 9880.61 points, with blue-chip stocks Infosys, and showing a decline.

"Wipro, and Tech Mahindra's growth will be driven by inorganic route. We expect mid-cap companies to report mixed results. Commentary from large-cap companies on client budgets for the current year 2017, pricing pressure, and growth in digital services will be the key to watch," said Phillip Capital, an institutional equity research firm.

added that Infosys, the second largest software exporter, is however expected to see 0.2 per cent decline on a sequential basis and a 70 basis point decline in margin due to RBS deal ramp-down.

Analysts, however, say the industry may see signs of improvement in the next fiscal once the macroeconomic conditions get better. While the deal wins of IT service firms look promising, BFSI sector spending may go up with interest rate cycle reversal in the US, says preview report.