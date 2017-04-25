Indian IT hiring to remain sluggish till September 2017, says survey

Hiring intentions have declined by 15 percentage points from the previous quarter

Hiring intentions of Indian IT are expected to remain sluggish in the next six months as adopt a wait-and-watch policy for various global macroeconomic factors such as executive order and Brexit, says a survey.



According to the Experis IT Employment Outlook Survey released on Tuesday by Experis IT - ManpowerGroup India, expect a measured hiring pace in the next two quarters (April-September 2017).



"With the advent of automation which is expected to impact the majority of companies, employers in India state a sluggish hiring scenario. India's IT employers are cautious about their hiring plans in the April-September time frame," ManpowerGroup India Group Managing Director said.



Manmeet Singh, president, Experis IT- ManpowerGroup India said, "hiring outlook in the Indian IT domain doesn't look encouraging for the next few months due to various global macroeconomic factors such as the H1-B executive order and "



Despite being sluggish, the hiring outlook in the Indian IT space would keep up a "steady" pace. Hiring intentions have declined by 15 percentage points from the previous quarter. Only 58 per cent of the anticipate hiring over the coming two quarters.



"IT are adopting a wait and watch strategy and taking alternate talent acquisition routes such as hiring temporary IT workers to cover immediate demands," Singh said.



According to the report, automation is likely to have an impact on both cognitive and manual routine tasks so people can take up non-routine chores.



Singh further said "niche and upcoming tech skills will be in demand in the coming quarters and some organisations have even started up-skilling and re-skilling internal employees to reduce bench and improve productivity".

Press Trust of India