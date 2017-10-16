Indian IT's new hiring mantra: trained freshers

services is changing its hiring pattern by taking trained graduates for entry-level jobs on board, as more see increasing demand for digital technology-enabled services.

The $154-billion IT-BPM sector, which hired 170,000 people last year, has created hundreds of thousands of jobs for more than a decade and has carried out bulk hiring from Indian college and university campuses.

IT services and business process management (BPM) are slowly shifting focus towards and lesser training time at the workplace, said body

While software services such as TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Technologies, and others are in talks for co-creating courses to equip freshers with the initial training; BPM are looking at industry-ready talent that can be deployed to work on the client's business operations faster than before.

As more customers of seek services to be delivered using artificial intelligence, data analytics, machine learning; training engineering students in old and new technologies would take longer, says Raman Roy, Chairman

"It is not that there is 100 per cent training that is required. Getting a pure fresh employee would not meet the need in terms of timeframe and cost. Because we are competing on a global platform. So the retraining is not a zero-base one. Supplemental skills in new technologies will be provided (by the companies," said Roy, adding that this practice is becoming "largely same" for IT and BPM

Traditionally, these have trained fresh engineering graduates for 6-9 months at dedicated learning centres within their campuses. For example, Bengaluru-headquartered trains fresh recruits at its Mysuru campus.

With increasing digital technology-focused business deals; more IT and BPM firms expect freshers to be ready with the basic training on technology and knowledge on emerging technologies would be an advantage, said Sanju Ballurkar, CEO,

"(Currently), there is huge gap between the academia and the industrial expectations. Colleges are not necessarily ready."

Magna, a unit of Quess Corp, is a staffing agency that helps IT services find vertical-focused talent at senior level. Fresh graduates count one-fifth of Magna's hiring.

Staffing agencies such as Magna and others are planning to create three-six weeks or at times 3 months' finishing courses on traditional technologies and emerging domain expertise for fresh graduates based on demand from IT

"Sometimes we are seriously considering this doing it ourselves as a staffing agency. We are working on couple of programmes on Hire, Train and Deploy model (for some customers)," added Ballurkar of Magna.

Roy of claims an additional layer of training on emerging technologies would only add on to the company's cost. "They (IT companies) have 9-10 months training...In the new technology that one one year is going to increase dramatically unless we make changes at the base level."

BPM sector equally expects begginers to be industry-ready.

"We need freshers who are industry-ready. We need them with some of the programmes (training programmes recommended by the body on relevant domain); may be at slightly higher compensation," said Keshav Murugesh, Group CEO, Global Services.

Murugesh explained that a BCom or an engineering graduate should have a top-up course in technology.

such as on the BPM front and in IT are co-creating courses and partnering with universities for entry and middle-level professionals.

Both Roy and Murugesh expressed their concerns over absence of right courses at many Indian colleges or universities.

"Unfortunately, except for the top institutes we find that quality becomes an issue from lot of colleges in India, our rejection rate is so high sometimes it does not make sense to look at that way to hire people," said Ballurkar.

He pointed out that today's technologies have shorter life-span unlike the trend at least a decade ago and that has clear correlation with demand. "When Dot.net came as a premium technology it remained at the top for 10 years as a premium technology unlike today's technologies. Someone starts learning a technology in the first year of his or her course by the time the course finishes the technology becomes irrelevant."

A host of large IT firms are looking for the people to be trained on their own before they come on board, said Rajesh Gupta, India Partner at IT consultancy firm ISG. "The trend is picking up very fast. Some are partnering with product for new domain expertise such as AI, machine learning, automation apart from co-creating courses."