Indian Oil gets okay to buy up to 50% stake in GSPL's Mundra LNG terminal

The board of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has given its in-principle approval for acquiring up to 50 per cent equity in GSPL LNG
Ltd, a joint venture
of Gujarat
State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) and Adani Enterprises
Ltd.
"We already have investments across the gas value chain, from LNG
import terminals to city gas distribution networks, the major among them being a 5-mtpa LNG
import terminal at Kamarajar port near Chennai, scheduled for commissioning in 2018-19," said Sanjiv Singh, chairman of IOC.
The board has also given clearance for the expansion of the company's Gujarat
refinery from the existing 13.7 to 18 mtpa capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 15,034 crore.
The project to augment the Refinery's capacity by 4.3 mtpa will help meet the growing demand for products in the region.
Indian Oil is planning to raise the combined capacity of its 11 group refineries
from 80.7 mtpa currently to over 100 mtpa in the next five years through brownfield expansions.
IOC
is also working on a 60-mtpa integrated refinery-cum-petrochemicals
project on the west coast jointly with other oil marketing companies.
IndianOil is also working to convert its refineries
to produce superior BS-VI quality fuel by April 2020.
The LNG
Terminal, to be commissioned in the fourth quarter of 2017-18, will have receipt, storage and re-gassification facilities for LNG
and will be connected to Gujarat
State Petronet Ltd. (GSPL) existing pipelines network at Anjaar (Gujarat).
