Indian Oil opens India's first electric vehicle charging station in Nagpur

In a major step in spreading the use of green energy, Indias first vehicle (EV) charging station was started here on Sunday by (IOC), according to the state-run oil marketing company.

Indian Oil has partnered with cab aggregator to set up the charging station at an petrol pump here.

"Nagpur, being the first city to introduce the public transportation model in India, has added one more feather to its cap by adding the first charging station at Indian Oil's COCO (company-owned, company-operated) fuel station in the city," an release said.

"We applaud for building the vehicle eco-system from a nascent stage in Nagpur and are happy to partner with them in their efforts," Executive Director (Maharashtra) Murali Srinivasan said in a statement.

In its annual report for 2016-17 presented earlier this year, said it planned to set up battery charging stations and was exploring the manufacture and retailing of lithium-ion batteries.

The governments's National Mobility Mission Plan launched in 2013 aims at gradually ensuring a vehicle population of about 6-7 million and hybrid vehicles in by 2020. The vision enunciated two years ago is for to have 100 per cent EVs by 2030.

While announcing earlier this week that it will invite bids for the supply of a second lot of 10,000 vehicles around March-April next year, state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) said that the major roadblock in realising the government's vision is the lack of e-vehicle charging infrastructure.

EESL Managing Director Saurabh Kumar told reporters in New Delhi that the company has floated a tender for AC (Alternate Current) and DC (Direct Current) vehicle chargers. While the DC chargers can fully charge an vehicle in 45 to 60 minutes, the AC one takes 6 to 7 hours.