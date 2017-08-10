Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net loss narrows to Rs 499 cr

Total income has declined 11.8 per cent during the quarter
to Rs 5,174.50 crore during the quarter
as against Rs 5,868.44 crore during the corresponding quarter
of previous fiscal, on account of reduction in interest rates, said the Bank.
The gross Non-Performing Asset (NPA) during the quarter
was at Rs 35,453.12 crore, with a ratio of 23.6 per cent as compared to Rs 33,913.15 crore with 20.48 per cent ratio during the same quarter
last year. Accretion to Gross NPA
is at Rs 355 crore in the quarter
ended June 2017.
One of the main reasons for higher gross NPA
ratio is the contraction of credit by 9.26 per cent year on year, it said. The net
increase in Gross NPA
was 4.54 per cent over the same quarter
last year, despite the contraction of advances by 9.26 per cent during the comparable period.
Net
NPA stood at Rs 20,165.61 crore (14.97 per cent) during the quarter
ended June 2017, as compared to Rs 21,321.24 crore (13.97 per cent). The bank, in a statement, said that the net
NPA has reduced in quantum and the higher Net
NPA is due to contraction of credit year on year. The provision coverage ratio has seen an improvement to 53.09 per cent as on June 30, 2017, as against 47.61 per cent as on June 30, 2016, it said.
Recovery on NPA accounts for the quarter
was at Rs 2,784 crore as against Rs 1,465 crore for the corresponding quarter
of last year. Net
interest margin stood at 1.65 per cent for the quarter
compared to 1.87 per cent for the same quarter
of previous fiscal.
The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) of the bank increased to 36.52 per cent, by the end of June 2017, from 30.70 per cent as on June 30, 2016, with year on year growth at 582 bps.
The management is planning to conduct a system audit in the near future to address issues related to the implementation of a new operating system, Finacle. During the process of migration, some issues including one related to the balances lying in interest receivable account which are in the process of conciliation came up. The bank has taken adequate steps to address the technical issues, it said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU