Indian Overseas Bank suspends its staff who manhandled DU student

'The due process of enquiry will be initiated,' Indian Oversea Bank said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-owned Indian Oversea Bank (IOB) has suspended its staff who allegedly manhandled a college student in North Campus.

Following police complaint from the student, the person was arrested.



"Our bank's internal policies do not permit such behaviour from the staff. Bank has taken disciplinary action immediately and suspended him from the services" IOB said in a statement.

The due process of enquiry will be initiated and decision as deemed fit, on conclusion of enquiry will be taken, it said.

