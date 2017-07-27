Indian pharma gets US FDA booster dose

With Cadila Healthcare, Unichem Laboratories and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals getting the US drug regulator’s nod this week to launch one generic drug each, the tally of abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) approvals for Indian firms went up to 129 this year-- a 45% jump from 89 in the January-July period of last year. An ANDA contains data which when submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provides for the review and ultimate approval of a generic drug product. The FDA raised regulatory concerns several times over the last three years, leading to import ...