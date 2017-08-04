IndianOil to buy stake in GSPL's Mundra LNG terminal

The board of Indian (IndianOil) has given its in-principle approval for acquiring up to 50 per cent equity in LNG terminal in Gujarat for an estimated Rs 750 crore.

LNG is a joint venture of and Adani and GSPC are equal partners in LNG.

LNG is setting up a 5-million tonne per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas terminal at Mundra Port in Gujarat at an investment of Rs 5,040 crore. While the company did not give the acquisition cost, an official said roughly 30 per cent of the Rs 5,040-crore project cost is equity and would pay for half of it. A final number would be arrived at after the valuation exercise is completed, the official said.

Mundra would be the second LNG project backed by Adani where is investing. has taken 39 per cent stake in the proposed 5-mtpa LNG terminal at Dhamra in Odisha. Adani Group has 50 per cent in the project and the remaining 11 per cent is with state-owned gas utility Gail (India).

As the second largest natural gas player in the country, IOC is making significant investments in natural gas infrastructure and marketing in line with the country’s changing energy mix. “We already have investments across the gas value chain, from LNG import terminals to city gas distribution networks, the major among them being a 5-mtpa LNG import terminal at Kamarajar port near Chennai, scheduled for commissioning in 2018-19,” said Chairman Sanjiv Singh.

On Friday, the board also gave clearance for the expansion of the company’s Vadodara refinery from the existing 13.7-mtpa to 18-mtpa capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 15,034 crore. The project will help the company meet the growing demand for products in the region.