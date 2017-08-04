IndianOil to buy stake in GSPL's Mundra LNG terminal

The board of Indian Oil Corporation
(IndianOil) has given its in-principle approval for acquiring up to 50 per cent equity in GSPL
LNG terminal in Gujarat for an estimated Rs 750 crore.
GSPL
LNG is setting up a 5-million tonne per annum (mtpa) liquefied natural gas terminal at Mundra Port in Gujarat at an investment of Rs 5,040 crore. While the company did not give the acquisition cost, an official said roughly 30 per cent of the Rs 5,040-crore project cost is equity and IndianOil
would pay for half of it. A final number would be arrived at after the valuation exercise is completed, the official said.
Mundra would be the second LNG project backed by Adani where IndianOil
is investing. IndianOil
has taken 39 per cent stake in the proposed 5-mtpa LNG terminal at Dhamra in Odisha. Adani Group has 50 per cent in the project and the remaining 11 per cent is with state-owned gas utility Gail (India).
As the second largest natural gas player in the country, IOC is making significant investments in natural gas infrastructure and marketing in line with the country’s changing energy mix. “We already have investments across the gas value chain, from LNG import terminals to city gas distribution networks, the major among them being a 5-mtpa LNG import terminal at Kamarajar port near Chennai, scheduled for commissioning in 2018-19,” said IndianOil
Chairman Sanjiv Singh.
On Friday, the board also gave clearance for the expansion of the company’s Vadodara refinery from the existing 13.7-mtpa to 18-mtpa capacity at an estimated cost of Rs 15,034 crore. The project will help the company meet the growing demand for products in the region.
IndianOil
plans to raise the combined capacity of its 11 group refineries from 80.7 mtpa currently to over 100 mtpa in the next five years through brownfield expansions. It is also working on a 60-mtpa integrated refinery-cum-petrochemicals project on the west coast jointly with other oil marketing companies.
“IndianOil
is also working to convert its refineries to produce superior BS-VI (Euro-VI equivalent fuel emission norm compliant) quality fuel by April 2020,” a statement from the company said.
ONGC completes Rs 7.7k-cr acquisition of GSPC
The country’s largest oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has said it has completed the Rs 7,738-crore acquisition of 80 per cent stake in Gujarat State Petroleum Corp’s (GSPC’s) KG basin gas block. ONGC had, in December last year, agreed to buy the entire 80 per cent interest of GSPC along with operatorship rights, in Deen Dayal West (DDW) gas field in Block KG-OSN-2001/3 in the Bay of Bengal for $995.26 million (Rs 6,443 crore). It had also agreed to pay part consideration of $200 million (Rs 1,295 crore) to GSPC towards acquisition rights for discoveries other than DDW field in the block.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU