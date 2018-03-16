Indians most forgetful among APAC inhabitants: Uber Lost and Found Index

Can't find your wallet? Your smartphone's missing? Where are your house keys? There is a huge chance they haven't been stolen and have probably been left behind at the restaurant or cinema hall you visited a few hours ago. This isn't just about you, however. Uber’s ‘Lost and Found Index’ says Indians are prone to leaving behind belongings such as smartphones, wallets, documents, unintentionally at restaurants, cabs, public transport, movie theatres, and such like. The index provides a snapshot of frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the when year people most tend to report items as lost. According to the index, India, Australia and the Philippines top the list of ‘most forgetful countries’ in the In India, emerged as the most forgetful city second time in a row in India. Over the past year, phones, bags and keys top the list of items left behind the most in Ubers in India, together with ID cards, eyewear and an umbrella rounding up the top ten.

But, riders aren’t just leaving the usual -- everything from wedding gifts to gold jewellery, to and child’s tent house have been reported as lost.