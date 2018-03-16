Indians most forgetful among APAC inhabitants: Uber Lost and Found Index

Can't find your wallet? Your smartphone's missing? Where are your house keys? There is a huge chance they haven't been stolen and have probably been left behind at the restaurant or cinema hall you visited a few hours ago. This isn't just about you, however. Uber’s ‘Lost and Found Index’ says Indians are prone to leaving behind belongings such as smartphones, wallets, documents, precious jewellery unintentionally at restaurants, cabs, public transport, movie theatres, and such like. The index provides a snapshot of frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the when year people most tend to report items as lost. According to the index, India, Australia and the Philippines top the list of ‘most forgetful countries’ in the Asia-Pacific region. In India, Bengaluru emerged as the most forgetful city second time in a row in India. Over the past year, phones, bags and keys top the list of items left behind the most in Ubers in India, together with ID cards, eyewear and an umbrella rounding up the top ten.
But, riders aren’t just leaving the usual -- everything from wedding gifts to gold jewellery, to LCD TV and child’s tent house have been reported as lost.Here is a snapshot of insights from Uber Lost & Found India Index: 10 most frequently forgotten items
- Phone
- Bag
- Wallet
- Keys/key cards/lock
- Clothing
- ID/License/Passport
- Eyewear
- Bottle
- Umbrella
- Jewellery
- Cricket batting pads
- Gold Bracelet
- Photo Frame of rider’s grandmother
- LCD TV
- Child Tricycle
- Child’s tent house
- Golda chingri (fish)
- Mosquito net
- Poker set
- Cat harness
- Bangalore
- New Delhi
- Mumbai
- Hyderabad
- Kolkata
- Chennai
- Pune
- Jaipur
- Chandigarh
- Ahmedabad
- Saturday
- Sunday
- Monday
- Friday
- People are most likely to forget an item between 1:00-4:00PM
- Riders also tend to lose their items during wee hours of the day 5:00-6:00AM
- While the fewest lost items reported at 10:00 AM and 5:00 PM
- September 16, 2017
- December 31, 2017
- June 27, 2017
- July 18, 2017
- November 25, 2017
- Tap on “Menu” icon
- Tap “Your Trips” and select the trip where you left something
- Tap “Report an issue with this trip”
- Tap “I lost an item”
- Tap “Contact my driver about a lost item”
- Scroll down and enter the phone number you would like to be contacted at. Tap submit.
- If you lost your personal phone, enter a friend’s phone number instead.
- Your phone will ring and connect you directly with your driver’s mobile number.
- If your driver picks up and confirms that your item has been found, coordinate a mutually convenient time and place to meet for its return to you.
- If you are unable to connect with the driver, use ‘in-app support’ to report the loss and Uber Support Team will step in to help you
