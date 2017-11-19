IndiGo battles an image crisis

Brands must learn to embrace insomnia in the age of digital media.

Ask IndiGo, the low-cost airline has been on the firing line ever since November 7 when a national TV channel played the video in which at least two staff can be seen manhandling a passenger. It took barely a few seconds for the video to go viral and before the airline could put together its crisis kit, memes, spoofs and advertisements were hitting screens faster than a hurricane. The airline has since apologised, explained its stand in a seven-page report to the government and dissected the video to ...