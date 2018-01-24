IndiGo cannot have T-1 of IGI Airport exclusively: SpiceJet tells Delhi HC

Low-cost carrier on Wednesday told the High Court that Terminal-1 (T-1) of the in New cannot be given exclusively to Airlines, as doing so would be anti-competitive. IndiGo, on the other hand, told the court that it cannot give up its option of staying fully in and said if in future its number of passengers exceeds the capacity of the terminal, it will move some of it to It declined to accept the partial shift of its operations to T-2, as ordered by International Airport Ltd (DIAL), saying its suggestion to be allowed to stay in and and be moved to T-2, was never considered. The submissions were made before a bench of Justices and which reserved its judgement on IndiGo's plea challenging a order of December 20, 2017, upholding DIAL's decision to partially shift operations of the three airlines from to The development comes barely a week after told the court said some headway has been made in the meeting with DIAL to resolve the issues related to partial shifting of the flights of the three airlines to During the final arguments today, also told the bench it was not opposed to DIAL's decision and despite the operational difficulties, it will partially move its operations to by February 15, the date set by the high court in its December 20 order. It said the partial shift of operations was important for larger public good. GoAir, which has fully moved to T-2, said being a smaller airline, partial shifting of its operations would "kill" it. DIAL defended its decision saying it took the step to partially shift operations of the airlines after giving them ample time to arrive at a solution by themselves. It also alleged that has not approached the court with clean hands as it has not clearly stated what its exact passenger traffic was and has allegedly modifying the numbers to show it has not exceeded the capacity. The charge was opposed by which had earlier told the court that in view of T-2's operational capacity, both and Spicejet, keeping in view their traffic load and operations as per data provided by DIAL, could be accommodated there. On October 21 last year, DIAL had asked the three airlines to shift their flights to and from to Mumbai, and Bengaluru, to from January 4.

All other flights of the airlines would continue to operate from T-1, the airport operator had said. While upholding DIAL's decision, the had given the airlines time till February 15 to partially shift their operations.