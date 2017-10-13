JUST IN
IndiGo dials SpiceJet on terminal issue at Delhi

Airline says it can't make changes to operations at short notice, asks SpiceJet to consider shifting to terminal 2

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

A man looks out through a window with an advertisement of SpiceJet Airline, on a commercial building in Ahmedabad. (File photo: Reuters)

IndiGo has said it would require at least 120 days to make changes to its operations at the Delhi airport and has suggested rival SpiceJet to consider shifting its operations fully alongside GoAir to Terminal 2. 

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) had asked the airlines to shift their operations partially from Terminal 1 to allow it to demolish and reconstruct the building, which is functioning beyond its design capacity. The design capacity of the terminal was 20 million passengers a year, but it is handling 24 million passengers at present. The winter schedule begins on October 29 and the airport operator is keen to complete the process by the end of the month.

GoAir had agreed to shift its operations fully to Terminal 2. But IndiGo and SpiceJet are resisting the partial shift sought by the DIAL. Executives of both airlines said partial shift of operations would increase their costs and cause inconvenience to passengers.

On Thursday, IndiGo President Aditya Ghosh reached out to SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh, offering various scenarios to end the impasse. One of the suggestions made by IndiGo was to shift one of the airline’s operations fully to Terminal 2 with the other continuing to operate from Terminal 1. 

“We are in the middle of October and the fog season is around the corner. Any changes at this stage will be an operational disaster. In this context, even after a mutually acceptable solution is found, we (and I assume SpiceJet) will need at least 120 days to implement any change in operations. I am sure that you will agree that effecting any changes by October 29 is just not possible...,” Ghosh wrote in his letter to SpiceJet.

SpiceJet, however, claimed it had not received any such communication from IndiGo and maintained its reservations to partial shift of operations. “We haven't received any letter from IndiGo,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, representatives of Delhi airport and IndiGo briefed civil aviation ministry officials separately to present their concerns, and, according to reports, IndiGo has been given three days to communicate its final decision on the issue.
First Published: Fri, October 13 2017. 00:19 IST

