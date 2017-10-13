IndiGo dials SpiceJet on terminal issue at Delhi

IndiGo
has said it would require at least 120 days to make changes to its operations at the Delhi airport
and has suggested rival SpiceJet
to consider shifting its operations fully alongside GoAir
to Terminal 2.
The Delhi International Airport
Limited (DIAL) had asked the airlines to shift their operations partially from Terminal 1 to allow it to demolish and reconstruct the building, which is functioning beyond its design capacity. The design capacity of the terminal was 20 million passengers a year, but it is handling 24 million passengers at present. The winter schedule begins on October 29 and the airport
operator is keen to complete the process by the end of the month.
GoAir
had agreed to shift its operations fully to Terminal 2. But IndiGo
and SpiceJet
are resisting the partial shift sought by the DIAL. Executives of both airlines said partial shift of operations would increase their costs and cause inconvenience to passengers.
On Thursday, IndiGo
President Aditya Ghosh reached out to SpiceJet
Chairman Ajay Singh, offering various scenarios to end the impasse. One of the suggestions made by IndiGo
was to shift one of the airline’s operations fully to Terminal 2 with the other continuing to operate from Terminal 1.
“We are in the middle of October and the fog season is around the corner. Any changes at this stage will be an operational disaster. In this context, even after a mutually acceptable solution is found, we (and I assume SpiceJet) will need at least 120 days to implement any change in operations. I am sure that you will agree that effecting any changes by October 29 is just not possible...,” Ghosh wrote in his letter to SpiceJet.
SpiceJet, however, claimed it had not received any such communication from IndiGo
and maintained its reservations to partial shift of operations. “We haven't received any letter from IndiGo,” a SpiceJet
spokesperson said.
On Wednesday, representatives of Delhi airport
and IndiGo
briefed civil aviation
ministry officials separately to present their concerns, and, according to reports, IndiGo
has been given three days to communicate its final decision on the issue.
