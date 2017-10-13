IndiGo dials SpiceJet on terminal issue at Delhi

has said it would require at least 120 days to make changes to its operations at the and has suggested rival to consider shifting its operations fully alongside to Terminal 2.

The Delhi International Limited (DIAL) had asked the airlines to shift their operations partially from Terminal 1 to allow it to demolish and reconstruct the building, which is functioning beyond its design capacity. The design capacity of the terminal was 20 million passengers a year, but it is handling 24 million passengers at present. The winter schedule begins on October 29 and the operator is keen to complete the process by the end of the month.

had agreed to shift its operations fully to Terminal 2. But and are resisting the partial shift sought by the DIAL. Executives of both airlines said partial shift of operations would increase their costs and cause inconvenience to passengers.

On Thursday, President Aditya Ghosh reached out to Chairman Ajay Singh, offering various scenarios to end the impasse. One of the suggestions made by was to shift one of the airline’s operations fully to Terminal 2 with the other continuing to operate from Terminal 1.

“We are in the middle of October and the fog season is around the corner. Any changes at this stage will be an operational disaster. In this context, even after a mutually acceptable solution is found, we (and I assume SpiceJet) will need at least 120 days to implement any change in operations. I am sure that you will agree that effecting any changes by October 29 is just not possible...,” Ghosh wrote in his letter to

SpiceJet, however, claimed it had not received any such communication from and maintained its reservations to partial shift of operations. “We haven't received any letter from IndiGo,” a spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, representatives of and briefed ministry officials separately to present their concerns, and, according to reports, has been given three days to communicate its final decision on the issue.