IndiGo flight has a brush with aerobridge in Jaipur, no injury reported

A major accident was averted when an IndiGo flight on Saturday morning came in contact with an aerobridge, while being marshalled to the parking spot at Jaipur Airport.
The Airlines later released a statement asserting that no injury was reported in the incident.
"IndiGo aircraft (6E-962, Delhi-Jaipur) came in contact with the aerobridge while being marshalled to the parking spot at Jaipur Airport this morning. Our team at the airport immediately took the precautionary measure. There was no injury reported to anyone," the statement said.
IndiGo has voluntarily reported the matter to the regulator, the statement added.
The matter is being investigated by the safety department.
