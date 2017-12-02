IndiGo keen, no official word from Tatas on Air India divestment: Sinha

Union minister Jayant Sinha on Friday clarified that there was no formal expression of interest from the Tatas as regards the stake sale of



The comment of the Union minister of state for civil aviation sought to clear the air after he told a television channel yesterday that there were indications of interest from the Tatas for



"No, there is no formal expression of interest from the Tatas on Air India," he told reporters here.Sinha said his words as regards the Tatas' indication of interest were in reference to comments made by N Chandrasekharan, the executive chairman of the Sons Ltd, on television about the company exploring the possibilities of participating in the stake sale of"We have, of course, received from both as well as the Tatas indications of interest for the airline (Air India), and then we have received formal indications of interest for the other aspects of the group. Those are the formal indications we have received so far," Sinha had told television channel CNBC TV18 yesterday.The minister clarified that so far, was the only airline which had formally written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, showing an interest in"We will definitely look at it," Chandrasekharan had told a TV channel and added, "We still do not have all the details. Every business proposal will be very seriously looked at and we will definitely look at that (Air India). But currently, we do not have the data."Ground services providers such as the Bird Group and Turkish company Celebi have also shown interest in acquiring the ground handling arm of Air India, the Air Transport Services Limited (AIATSL).On June 28, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given its in-principle nod for the strategic disinvestment of and five of its subsidiaries.Subsequently, an Air India-specific alternative mechanism was set up to guide the process.The ministerial group is looking into the treatment of Air India's unsustainable debt, hiving off of certain assets to a shell company, demerger and strategic disinvestment of three of its profit-making subsidiaries among other aspects.