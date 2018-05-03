IndiGo loses 73% net in Q4 on high fuel costs and competitive pressure

Severe competitive pressure, higher fuel costs and adverse forex exchange position led to a weak March quarter performance for InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company. The company reported a 73 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1.17 billion for the March quarter. Operating profit (excluding rentals) was down 22 per cent, while margins were down 1,000 basis points to 19.5 per cent.

The numbers at the operating and net level were 34-80 per cent below estimates. The stock, which fell 3.7 per cent in trade, could see more pressure in trade on Thursday. Fuel expenses, which ...