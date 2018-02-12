IndiGo on long-haul flight path, to take final call on buying Air India

Can IndiGo Airlines replicate its domestic success in the lucrative long-haul international flight market? A few weeks ago, the airline, the largest by market share, asked the government for permission to fly international long-haul flights (eight to 10 hours) that included four key destinations — London, Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong.

The move insiders say does not mean that it has given up on its ambition of acquiring Air India; the airline is waiting for the government to come out with details for the expression of interest before it takes the final ...