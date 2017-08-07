IndiGo plans 170 flights a day on regional routes

IndiGo is planning to bring smaller towns into its orbit with ATR-72 planes, according to the schedule submitted by the airline to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Its plan is to connect 13 small towns in the hub-and-spoke model under its regional operations, beginning this winter. The airline has sought the DGCA’s approval to operate 170 daily flights with its new ATR-72 planes to Tier II cities, which can act as a feeder to its main routes. Some destinations IndiGo is planning to fly to are Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Shirdi, Bhuj, Bhopal, Gwalior, ...