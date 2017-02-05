IndiGo's aviation security training centre license suspended

Regulatory authority Bureau of Civil aviation (BCAS) has suspended the centre of airline for alleged lapses in the examination system conducted by it.

"We suspended centre of for fudging/leakage of question paper for cabin crew," said BCAS DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra adding that during the investigation, they found that employees illegally circulated question paper to cabin crew and all of cabin crew got around more than 90% marks in training.

"Investigation reveals also since 7-8 months illegal practices was going on," he said.

Following the development, said in a statement: "We are in discussions with BCAS and are confident of demonstrating compliance with all regulatory requirements to the satisfaction of BCAS."

centres are where cabin crew and cockpit crew are trained.