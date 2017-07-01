IndiGo's eye on Air India's overseas mkt leaves rivals confused; stocks dip

Last month Business Standard stumbled upon and Ajay Singh at an industry event. Only a few days back, SpiceJet CMD had gone public with his ambition of operating a long haul low-cost model. “It’s time to think out of the box,” told Singh then. At that event though Singh joked and pointed to Ghosh, saying: “They are the guys with cash, they should be taking daring steps.”

On Thursday, Ghosh took that daring step-expressing interest to acquire state-owned carrier Air India’s international business. In the letter, Ghosh also said if splitting the business is not possible, is willing to take over the entire scale of business. The move has thrown perplexed competitors, thrown investors into a tizzy and have made analysts slog to make sense.

In his letter to the employees sent last evening, Ghosh said that if acquired Air India’s operations will require significant restructuring. “If we go down this path, it would require significant restructuring of the acquired operations,” he wrote confirming that the company will not take any debt and liability that will be an overhang the existing business.

“I think what Ghosh is indicating that will form a joint venture with a different company for the bid, wait for a few weeks,” said an executive of a rival airline.

“They operate the A320 family and has jumbo aircraft like Boeing 777 and 787. In the past at premium valuations, the bid to shore up market share proved costly as they were not easily transportable compared to the option of growing organically by augmenting fleet. Also in the process, inherited aircraft of different make or models into their fleets, further compounding scheduling, maintenance and management issues,” added the executive.

However, Santosh Hirdesai of SBI Capital would like to differ. “It took a decade for to scale up from a 9 per cent market share to 40 per cent in the domestic market. Currently, has less than 10 per cent market share in the international market, serving 7 destinations whereas Air India, together with Express, has 45 per cent share. is serving more than 40 destinations and has code shares with multiple global airlines to connect to many more destinations,” said Hirdesai.

But how much does have to shell out in case it wants to take the bid forward?

According to a report by ICICI securities, at a possible earnings before taxation and depreciation (EBITDA) margin of 15-18 percent the enterprise value of could come at Rs 30,400 crore– at 7.6 times EBITDA value of IndiGo’s current EBITDA. In addition to that, has land and buildings worth Rs 8,600 crore and the airline’s international slots and bilateral rights will add to the valuation.

“The key takeaway from IndiGo’s bid seems to stem from the fact that excluding debt servicing and depreciation, Air India’s operational cost structure has already seen a turnaround. A lot of costs emanate from the sub-optimal route network and sub-optimal fleet deployment. A further improvement can be achieved by improving load and on-time performance,” notes Anshuman Deb of ICICI securities.

as of now has maintained its silence even though the stock reacted negatively. “There will be an overhang on the stock considering the long process of disinvestment,” said Hirdesai.