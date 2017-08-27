IndiGo scripts plan to fly higher via cheaper fares, fleet expansion

IndiGo has got up an ambitious plan for growth, which includes expanding its fleet to 350 aircraft in the next five years if the airport infrastructure is supportive and slots are available, say sources in the know of things. The airline has 138 aircraft. Also, it could position itself as a price warrior in the regional connectivity business, which it will launch soon, as well as its foray into the long-haul, low-cost international business. According to sources, IndiGo could offer fares up to 50 per cent lower on regional connectivity routes, which are now highly ...