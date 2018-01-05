Indigo staff's behaviour 'rude and condescending': Report in Rajya Sabha

The on transport, tourism, and culture on Thursday tabled a report in the on the issues related to improving

The committee deliberated on the issue of exorbitant airfares charged during the festive seasons, holiday seasons, natural disasters and political/social unrest.

It also noted there were many incidents of manhandling, discourteous and rude behaviour by the staffers of various airlines.

Citing the case of Indigo, a majority of the committee members opined that the attitude of is very condescending, often uncooperative and on many occasions, downright rude.

The panel continued that while such "arrogant behaviour" should stop, there is also a need for soft skills training of the employees across airlines.

"Intensive training should be given to the crew and staff to extend courteous and decent behaviour to the passengers", the panel said in its report presented in the