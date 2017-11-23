IndiGo to add 8 extra flights from January 1 to boost regional connectivity

Budget carrier on Thursday said it will operate eight additional flights across its network with effect from January 1, 2018.

The airline said it will operate new flights between Hyderabad-Jammu and Jaipur-Jammu amongst other routes. It will add new frequencies from Hyderabad to Varanasi and Jaipur.

"With increasing demand from regional sectors, we are pleased to announce the introduction of these new connections," Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole Time Director, IndiGo, said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)