IndiGo to shift from sale and lease back model

In a change of strategy, India's largest domestic carrier has signalled that it will own rather than be using the sale and lease back model. The reason given by the company is that with the A320 neo being a new generation with fuel saving technology it would like to own the for a longer period of time. Currently, the average age of IndiGo's fleet is around six years.

“Currently most of our are on short term operating lease, we may choose to operate the A320 neo planes for a longer period, hence there is a shift in strategy,” CFO said in an analyst call.

Low-cost carriers across the world have been a user of the sale and leaseback model under which a lessor will purchase the from the airline and lease it back. This removes the debt from the airline’s balance sheet and allows it invest equity for some other purpose. According to industry sources, makes around 4 million US dollar per under such transaction. As of March 2017, had 131 out of which 17 were owned or finance lease while 118 were on operating lease.

However, the company will take a final call based on further clarification on how lease and import of will be treated under the (GST). According to the new taxation laws, airlines can avail input tax credit for taxes paid on procurement of both goods and services in case of business class but can offset the input tax liability only for services in the case of economy class travel.

As a result of the change, the capital cost for the company may see an increase which may impact dividend for investors. Though the company refused to share on details, CFO Philip said that the company will use internal funds and debt to buy new which might impact the dividend payout. “Currently our dividend payout has been based on the quantum of profit, going forward buying will also be a factor,” he said. For 2016-17 the company paid a dividend of Rs 34 per share

The company will also raise cash through dilution of promoters stake. While the company didn’t clarify whether it will issue fresh shares an analyst said there will be some primary sale to raise money. To meet requirements, the company or its controlling shareholders must sell a 10.85 per cent stake, worth about Rs 4,900 crore based on the current share price.