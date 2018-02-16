JUST IN
IndoSpace to launch $500 mn fund targeting industrial, warehousing parks

IFC has proposed an equity investment of up to $25 million (not to exceed 20% of total commitments) in the fund

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Everstone-backed IndoSpace is raising $500 million to invest in companies that develop industrial and warehousing parks in India. IFC plans to make an equity investment in the proposed fund. IFC has proposed an equity investment of up to $25 million (not to exceed 20% of total commitments) in the fund.

IFC’s Asset Management Company (IFC AMC) is also considering a parallel investment. The Fund is planning to make control investments with majority stakes primarily to develop industrial and warehousing parks across locations in India. IndoSpace Capital Asia Pte. Limited (Singapore Manager) is a Singapore private limited company that will act as the fund manager to the fund. The fund’s sponsor is IndoSpace Capital Management (Cayman) Limited (Sponsor), which is jointly owned and controlled by Everstone Capital and Realterm and the sub-advisor is based out of India.

