IndoSpace to launch $500 mn fund targeting industrial, warehousing parks

Everstone-backed is raising $500 million to invest in that develop industrial and in India. plans to make an equity investment in the proposed fund. has proposed an equity investment of up to $25 million (not to exceed 20% of total commitments) in the fund. IFC’s ( AMC) is also considering a parallel investment.

The Fund is planning to make control investments with majority stakes primarily to develop industrial and across locations in India.

Capital Asia Pte. Limited (Singapore Manager) is a Singapore private limited company that will act as the fund manager to the fund.

The fund’s sponsor is Capital Management (Cayman) Limited (Sponsor), which is jointly owned and controlled by Capital and Realterm and the sub-advisor is based out of India.