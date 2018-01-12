IndusInd Bank: A strong growth in core operations overshadows jump in NPAs

Not known for disappointing the Street, IndusInd Bank’s December quarter (Q3) results were an aberration. Even as net interest income (NII) at Rs 18.95 billion registered a decent 20 per cent growth year-on-year, it was marginally lower than the Street's expectation.

Net profit of Rs 9.36 billion was, however, in line with estimates. While this doesn’t justify the correction of over two per cent seen in IndusInd Bank stock post results, for investors accustomed to seeing NII growth of 25–30 per cent in the past, the Q3 show is a let-down. That said, the ...